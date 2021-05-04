Left Menu

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah demands Yediyurappa's resignation over 24 deaths due to oxygen shortage

Urging state government to initiate a judicial investigation into the Chamarajanagar oxygen shortage incident, Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar K and District in-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar should take moral responsibility for the "disaster" and resign "immediately".

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:08 IST
Karnataka: Siddaramaiah demands Yediyurappa's resignation over 24 deaths due to oxygen shortage
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Urging state government to initiate a judicial investigation into the Chamarajanagar oxygen shortage incident, Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar K and District in-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar should take moral responsibility for the "disaster" and resign "immediately". In a series of tweets, the Congress leader and former Chief Minister said that only an enquiry by an independent institution will reveal the truth about the incident and ensure justice to families of victims.

"Dr Sudhakar K is lying by saying only 3 patients died due to oxygen shortage. 28 patients died in Chamarajanagar alone yesterday due to oxygen shortage. The govt is trying to fool the entire nation," he tweeted. "350 oxygen cylinders are required each day to treat the patients in Chamarajanagar hospital but the hospital received only 126 cylinders on Sunday. This led to oxygen being exhausted by evening killing 28 patients," Siddaramaiah added.

He said that Chamarajanagar District Commissioner (DC) and Health officers have conceded in the meeting that the death of 28 patients was due to a shortage of oxygen only. "But the government has its own version. What do Dr Sudhakar K and BS Yediyurappa say about this?" he asked. "Chamarajanagar DC, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister are giving contradictory statements about Chamarajanagar hospital oxygen shortage crisis. An enquiry should be conducted for the truth to come out and those responsible for this crisis should be held liable," he tweeted.

"I urge the Karnataka government to initiate a judicial investigation into the Chamarajanagar oxygen shortage incident. Only an enquiry by an independent institution will reveal the truth about the incident and ensure justice to the families of victims," the Congress leader said in another tweet. Siddaramaiah wrote, "Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar K and District in-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar should take moral responsibility for the disaster and immediately resign."

And added, "District in-charge minister S Suresh Kumar has not conducted any meeting with the officers or visited even once regarding Covid-19 preparations. How many more lives have to be sacrificed for the minister to wake up?" Over 24 patients, including several COVID-19 patients, died at a government hospital in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Karnataka on Monday reported 44,438 fresh coronavirus cases, including 22,112 in Bengaluru Urban. There are currently 4,44,734 active cases in the states. The death toll stands at 16,250, including 239 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK men remove boards with 'Amma' picture in canteen, Stalin acts against them

A video clip of two DMK men removing and throwing away two flex boards embossed with the name and picture of Amma from a state-run canteen here went viral on Tuesday and they were expelled from the party.The AIADMK and PMK condemned the van...

'Humanity will triumph': Priyanka urges people to stand by each other, defeat despair

Urging people to stand by each other and defeat the despair caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday said it hurts that those in power not just shirked responsibility but continuously spun a web of lies...

MP: 6,000 vials of Remdesivir arrive in Indore

At least 6,000 vials of Remdesivir injections arrived here on Tuesday, of which a major portion was sent to divisional headquarters of Madhya Pradesh for further distribution amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official ...

COVID-19: India's FIH Pro League games in Europe postponed

Indias upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League away matches against Spain and Germany, scheduled to be played on May 15, 16, and May 22, 23 respectively, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FIH said on Tuesday. FIH, Hockey India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021