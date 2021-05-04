COVID-19 curbs: Furniture thrown out as man fails to pay shop rent

A man running a saloon from a rented shop in Aurangabad in Maharashtra approached police after his landlord threw out his furniture and other items for failing to pay rent amid coronavirus-induced restrictions that prohibit the opening of saloons.

Devidas Jadhav (52), in his complaint to City Chowk police station on Tuesday, said he was running the saloon from the rented shop for a long time now, but could not pay rent this time as the shop is shut for over a month after the state government imposed restrictions to contain a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.

In his video message, he asked for justice from authorities so that he could continue working in his chosen profession.

