Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN53 UK-INDIA-LD SUMMIT Johnson hails new era in UK-India relations after virtual summit with Modi London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday declared a new era in UK-India relations following a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which culminated in the two leaders agreeing on a ‘2030 Roadmap’ as a framework for strengthening ties across health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence. By Aditi Khanna FGN50 UK-INDIA-LD TRADE Modi-Johnson virtual summit brings 1 bn pounds worth of deals, Enhanced Trade Partnership London: Britain has finalised 1 billion pounds worth of new trade and investment with India, creating over 6,500 jobs in the UK, to be signed off at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN49 CHINA-PHILIPPINES Have 'basic manners': China tells top Philippines diplomat after abusive tweet over SCS claims Beijing: China on Tuesday asked the Philippines to stop the “megaphone diplomacy” over its claims on a reef in the disputed South China Sea and said its officials should have “basic manners” and stop insulting remarks after Manila’s top diplomat termed Beijing an “ugly oaf”. By K J M Varma FGN44 UK-JAISHANKAR-PATEL Jaishankar meets UK minister Priti Patel to sign Migration and Mobility Partnership agreement London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met British Home Secretary Priti Patel in London on Tuesday to sign a new Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, which he said would strengthen the ''living bridge'' between the two countries.

FGN30 VIRUS-INDIA-FAUCI-LD INTERVIEW US expert Fauci advises India to marshal all resources, including Army, to fight COVID surge, says situation ‘very desperate’ Washington: Terming the situation in India “very desperate”, America's top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci has suggested the government marshal all its resources, including the armed forces, to immediately build makeshift field hospitals, and urged other countries to help with not only materials but also personnel. By Lalit K Jha FGN25 US-BILL-MELINDA-2NDLD DIVORCE Billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates divorcing after 27 years of marriage New York: Billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda French Gates have announced they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage, saying they no longer believe ''we can grow together as a couple'', but will continue to work together at their foundation that has an endowment of about USD 50 billion. By Yoshita Singh FGN28 VIRUS-INDIA-SAFRICA-LD TRIPS Diplomats from India, S Africa work together in US on TRIPS waiver to COVID-19 vaccines Washington: Senior diplomats from India and South Africa are working together to convince influential American lawmakers and policymakers on the need to support their proposal before the WTO to temporary waive some of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) during the COVID-19 emergency. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 UK-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD BLINKEN Jaishankar holds talks with US counterpart Blinken in UK; discusses COVID-19, Indo-Pacific London/Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in their first in-person meeting, discussed ways to deal with the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic, situation in the strategic Indo-Pacific region and cooperation in multilateral forums. By Aditi Khanna & Lalit K Jha FGN27 VIRUS-US-INDIA-AID USAID Administrator reviews COVID-19 aid to India; holds talks with Indian envoy on day 1 at job Washington: USAID Administrator Samantha Power, soon after being sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, reviewed the ongoing COVID-19 assistance to India and held a virtual meeting with the country’s Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, reaffirming that America will work tirelessly to support the people of India in its fight against the deadly contagion. By Lalit K Jha FGN40 UK-INDIA-SERUM-LD INVESTMENT Serum Institute of India leads cross-sector Indian investments into UK London: The Serum Institute of India will invest 240 million pounds in the UK to expand its vaccine business and set up a new sales office creating a large number of jobs, Downing Street announced as part of plans for a 1-billion pound India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership creating around 6,500 jobs in Britain. By Aditi Khanna IND IND

