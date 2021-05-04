Don't take action based on Collector's report, HC tells Telangana govt in ousted minister's case

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI): The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to be ''influenced'' by the Medak Collectors report on alleged land grabbing by a firm owned by former minister Etala Rajender and take action.

Some farmers recently submitted a representation to the government alleging that firms owned by Rajender's family, which is into poultry business, grabbed their lands and constructed roads and erected structures at Achempet and Hakimpet, about 55 KM from here.

Following the allegations, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered an inquiry into the allegations and subsequently dropped Rajender from the cabinet.

The inquiry report by Medak Collector said the firms owned by Rajender ''illegally possess'' assigned lands to the extent of over 66 acres.

It also said that many trees have been illegally removed for construction of a road and appropriate action will be initiated.

Justice T Vinod Kumar, while hearing a petition filed by Jamuna Hatcheries, the firm owned by the ministers family, also directed the state government not to use coercive methods against the petitioners.

The Court asked the state government if any notice was issued to the petitioners before undertaking survey of the lands in dispute, for which the Advocate General BA Prasad replied that notices were not necessary in this case as it was only a preliminary report by the Collector.

The matter was posted for July 6 for further hearing.

The state government was directed to file affidavits on the subject. PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

