Left Menu

Thane police chief among 3 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

Three senior IPS officers, including Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, were on Tuesday transferred by the Maharashtra government after promoting them to the rank of director general, an official said. The order regarding their promotion was issued by the home department.Phansalkar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been promoted and appointed Managing Director, Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:15 IST
Thane police chief among 3 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

Three senior IPS officers, including Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, were on Tuesday transferred by the Maharashtra government after promoting them to the rank of director general, an official said. The order regarding their promotion was issued by the home department.

Phansalkar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been promoted and appointed Managing Director, Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, the official said. Joint police commissioner of Thane, Suresh Mekhla, has been given the additional charge of the commissioner till further orders, he said.

K Venkatesham, a 1988-batch IPS officer who is currently ADG (Special Operations), has been appointed Director General of Civil Defence. Government Railway Police ADG Sandeep Bishnoi has been named Director General (Legal and Technical), the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. trade chief Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that making vaccines more widely available throughout the world is needed to end the coronavirus pandemic and foster economic recovery.In remarks to a Council of the Americas conferenc...

DMK men remove boards with 'Amma' picture in canteen, Stalin acts against them

A video clip of two DMK men removing and throwing away two flex boards embossed with the name and picture of Amma from a state-run canteen here went viral on Tuesday and they were expelled from the party.The AIADMK and PMK condemned the van...

'Humanity will triumph': Priyanka urges people to stand by each other, defeat despair

Urging people to stand by each other and defeat the despair caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday said it hurts that those in power not just shirked responsibility but continuously spun a web of lies...

MP: 6,000 vials of Remdesivir arrive in Indore

At least 6,000 vials of Remdesivir injections arrived here on Tuesday, of which a major portion was sent to divisional headquarters of Madhya Pradesh for further distribution amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021