Thane police chief among 3 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

Three senior IPS officers, including Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, were on Tuesday transferred by the Maharashtra government after promoting them to the rank of director general, an official said. The order regarding their promotion was issued by the home department.

Phansalkar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been promoted and appointed Managing Director, Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, the official said. Joint police commissioner of Thane, Suresh Mekhla, has been given the additional charge of the commissioner till further orders, he said.

K Venkatesham, a 1988-batch IPS officer who is currently ADG (Special Operations), has been appointed Director General of Civil Defence. Government Railway Police ADG Sandeep Bishnoi has been named Director General (Legal and Technical), the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)