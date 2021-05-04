Left Menu

Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:33 IST
Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Nathipora in the Bomai area of Baramulla after receiving information about the presence of some militants there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, and in the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the official said.

He added that searches were going on in the area.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said, adding that a foreign terrorist involved in the killing of two councillors and a policeman in Sopore on March 29 was among those trapped at the site.

''One foreign terrorist involved in killing of two councillors and a policeman is trapped in the encounter,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. PTI MIJ IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK and India step closer to trade deal, agreeing investment and migration pacts

Britain and India announced 1 billion pounds 1.39 billion of private-sector investment and committed to seek a free trade deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a new era in bilateral relations on Tuesday. Johnson held a virtual meetin...

U.S. trade chief Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that making vaccines more widely available throughout the world is needed to end the coronavirus pandemic and foster economic recovery.In remarks to a Council of the Americas conferenc...

DMK men remove boards with 'Amma' picture in canteen, Stalin acts against them

A video clip of two DMK men removing and throwing away two flex boards embossed with the name and picture of Amma from a state-run canteen here went viral on Tuesday and they were expelled from the party.The AIADMK and PMK condemned the van...

'Humanity will triumph': Priyanka urges people to stand by each other, defeat despair

Urging people to stand by each other and defeat the despair caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday said it hurts that those in power not just shirked responsibility but continuously spun a web of lies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021