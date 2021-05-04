Left Menu

Maha: Stricter curbs in three districts amid rise in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Mumbai/Pune | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:36 IST
Maha: Stricter curbs in three districts amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Strict curbs will be imposed in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Tuesday.

State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Tuesday announced a strict eight-day lockdown in Sangli district from the midnight of May 5 in view of the rising number of COVID 19 cases.

Patil, who is also the guardian minister of the district, said the region had recorded 1,568 COVID-19 cases and 40 casualties on Monday.

There was no option, but to impose a complete lockdown to save lives, he said.

''After discussions with the district administration, it has been decided to go for a complete lockdown for eight days from midnight of May 5. There is shortage of oxygen and medicines in the district, and it is necessary to break the chain,'' Patil said, adding that only essential services will be exempted.

Meanwhile, the administration in Satara district on Tuesday announced stricter restrictions for a week to contain the spread of coronavirus in the region.

As per the fresh curbs, shops selling essential commodities such as milk, groceries, vegetables and fruits will remain closed and only home delivery of these items will be permitted.

Under the earlier guidelines, shops selling essentials were allowed to operate from 7 am to 11 am in the district.

''In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, a decision has been taken to make the lockdown stricter in the district. As per the new restrictions, shops selling essential commodities such as milk, groceries, vegetables and fruits will remain shut, and only home delivery of these items will be permitted till 11 pm,'' said Ramchandra Shinde, officiating collector, Satara district.

The restrictions will remain in place in Satara till May 10, it was stated.

Shop owners selling essential commodities will have to obtain passes for delivery boys from the administration, the official said. Medical shops will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm, while chemists attached to hospitals will operate round the clock, he said.

''Shops selling agriculture-related products will be allowed to remain open till 11 am,'' the official added.

Similarly, the administration in Kolhapur has imposed certain curbs for 10 days starting from 11 am on May 5 till May 13, an official said.

The authorities have urged citizens not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and opt for home deliveries of essential commodities, he said.

Satara has been reporting 2,500 COVID-19 cases per day over the last few days and the positivity rate in the district stands at 35 per cent, while Kolhapur is seeing a daily tally of 800 to 1,000 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK and India step closer to trade deal, agreeing investment and migration pacts

Britain and India announced 1 billion pounds 1.39 billion of private-sector investment and committed to seek a free trade deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a new era in bilateral relations on Tuesday. Johnson held a virtual meetin...

U.S. trade chief Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that making vaccines more widely available throughout the world is needed to end the coronavirus pandemic and foster economic recovery.In remarks to a Council of the Americas conferenc...

DMK men remove boards with 'Amma' picture in canteen, Stalin acts against them

A video clip of two DMK men removing and throwing away two flex boards embossed with the name and picture of Amma from a state-run canteen here went viral on Tuesday and they were expelled from the party.The AIADMK and PMK condemned the van...

'Humanity will triumph': Priyanka urges people to stand by each other, defeat despair

Urging people to stand by each other and defeat the despair caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday said it hurts that those in power not just shirked responsibility but continuously spun a web of lies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021