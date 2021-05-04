HC directs authorities to take disciplinary action against

Left Menu

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to initiate disciplinary proceedings against government officials, who erroneously issued pattas in respect of 105 acres of land in Kancheepuram district and the encroachers.When a PIL petition on the issue came up on Tuesday, the State Government Pleader told Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that steps had been taken to cancel the land deeds that might had been erroneously issued.Prima facie, it is unacceptable that the pattas were erroneously but innocently issued.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to initiate disciplinary proceedings against government officials, who 'erroneously' issued pattas in respect of 105 acres of land in Kancheepuram district and the encroachers.

When a PIL petition on the issue came up on Tuesday, the State Government Pleader told Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that steps had been taken to cancel the land deeds that might had been erroneously issued.

''Prima facie, it is unacceptable that the pattas were erroneously but innocently issued. An adverse inference has to be drawn against the persons who may have been involved and immediate disciplinary proceedings should be commenced to bring the perpetrators to book,'' the bench said.

The bench was passing interim orders on a public interest writ petition from city-based advocate L Praveen Kumar, who alleged various irregularities and illegalities on the part of over 63 individuals, who allegedly grabbed the land of late K A Sabapathy Mudaliar with the connivance of the officials of the revenue and registration departments.

''It is completely unacceptable that patta for over 105 acre of revenue or government land would be issued by mistake over and over again. The matter should receive the attention of the highest authorities, so that immediate appropriate measures can be taken and an example be made out of the delinquent officers,'' the judges added.

The PIL prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to take preliminary cognisance in future on the complaint/petitions submitted in respect of land grabbing attempts or acts made over the government or private land to invoke stringent penal provision and to charge those offenders involved.

