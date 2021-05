BRIEF-Pfizer CEO Says Hopeful India Will Change Policy About Local COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Pfizer Inc: * PFIZER INC CEO SAYS BELIEVES IT IS LIKELY ANNUAL OR REGULAR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS WILL BE REQUIRED

* PFIZER INC CEO SAYS HOPEFUL THAT INDIAN GOVERNMENT WILL CHANGE POLICY ABOUT CONDUCTING LOCAL TRIALS FOR APPROVAL OF COVID-19 VACCINES * PFIZER CEO BOURLA SAYS HOPEFUL WILL FIND A PATH FORWARD WITH INDIAN GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE VACCINES TO INDIA Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)