Jaishankar holds talks with South African counterpart Pandor in UK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and discussed measures for cooperation to tackle the challenges of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic and address the economic crisis brought by the global health crisis.Jaishankar, who is in the UK for a four-day visit, held talks with Pandor on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:15 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and discussed measures for cooperation to tackle the challenges of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic and address the economic crisis brought by the global health crisis.

Jaishankar, who is in the UK for a four-day visit, held talks with Pandor on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

''A pleasure to meet up with FM Dr Naledi Pandor of South Africa. A useful discussion on working together to meet the Covid challenge. Also spoke about economic recovery and Commonwealth issues,'' Jaishankar tweeted alongside images of his meeting with the South African counterpart. Jaishankar is in London for the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting on the invitation of host UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and will join other guest nations at a working dinner later on Tuesday to agree on action on critical issues such as threats to global democracy.

In the first major in-person diplomatic gathering since the coronavirus pandemic began and the first gathering of G7 Foreign Ministers since 2019, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will lead discussions on pressing geopolitical issues that threaten to undermine democracy, freedoms and human rights. This includes relations with Russia, China and Iran as well as the crisis in Myanmar, the violence in Ethiopia and the ongoing war in Syria.

