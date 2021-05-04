Raj HC asks Centre, state govt to ensure adequate supplies of oxygen, drugs for COVID patients

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the state government to ensure adequate supplies of oxygen and medicines for COVID-19 patients, asking them to report back to it with details within the next two days.

This was part of a slew of directions given by the division bench of Chief justice Indrajit Mahanty and justice Vinit Kumar Mathur on a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by Surendra Jain seeking the court’s intervention in the alleged negligence in the treatment of coronavirus patients and inadequate supply of oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir to the state by the central government. The court also sought the Union and state governments to reply on the preparedness to deal with the pandemic and availability of oxygen and antiviral drug Remdesivir.

Demand for Remdesivir has gone up manifold in the country amid a massive spike in COVID infections. “The supply of oxygen and medicines should be ensured in government as well private hospitals without their being any distinctions,” the order said.

“The competent authorities of the state government are directed to supply the medicines in particular Remdesivir injection on receipt of the requisition urgently and not later than two hours,” it stated. With regard to oxygen, the court has directed the state government to explore the possibility of operation of oxygen generation plants which are not in operation but are capable of producing the life-saving gas, the order said.

The court also directed the central and state government to file an affidavit regarding the compliance of its orders before the next date of hearing on May 6 including details about the sourcing of oxygen and other medicines.

It also asked the state government to make available the position of hospital beds on their website on a “real time basis”. “The projection of vacancies of the beds may be reflected immediately on their portal without sticking to the time schedule of three times a day,” the order said. The court also advised the state government to consider taking the services of final year students as well as PG students and deployment of the nursing staff on an emergent basis, if they are suitable in all respects to serve the general public at large.

