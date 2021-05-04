Vaccination for 18-44 age group to begin in MP from Wed

Vaccination against COVID-19 for people in the 18-44 age group will begin in Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday in a phased manner as per the availability of doses, a senior official said.

State IEC Bureau deputy director Archana Mundir said vaccination will be on the basis of pre-registration, and will take place between 9am and 5pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Earlier, on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had informed that 5.29 crore doses will be needed to cover those in the 18-44 segment, for which orders had been placed for 4.25 crore Covishield and 52.25 lakh Covaxin doses.

