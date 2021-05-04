Left Menu

AP source: US to shift vaccines amid waning demand

The Biden administration will begin shifting how it allocates COVID-19 shots to states, moving doses from states with lower demand to those with stronger interest in vaccines, an administration official said.The change away from a strict by-population allocation comes as demand for the coronavirus vaccines have dropped nationwide, but especially precipitously in some areas, with some states turning down part or all of their weekly dose allotments.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:43 IST
The Biden administration will begin shifting how it allocates COVID-19 shots to states, moving doses from states with lower demand to those with stronger interest in vaccines, an administration official said.

The change away from a strict by-population allocation comes as demand for the coronavirus vaccines have dropped nationwide, but especially precipitously in some areas, with some states turning down part or all of their weekly dose allotments. The federal government will now shift some of those doses to areas with higher demand, in an effort to speed shots in those areas.

Governors were informed of the change by the White House Tuesday morning. The Washington Post first reported on the new allocation.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity before the news was shared publicly.

