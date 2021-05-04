Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm.

DEL88 2NDLD INDOUK India, UK unveil 10 year roadmap; Announce enhanced trade partnership New Delhi: India and the UK on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious 10-year roadmap to boost cooperation in key areas, including defence, security and healthcare, and announced an enhanced trade partnership under which they agreed to negotiate a comprehensive and balanced FTA including an interim trade pact for delivering early gains.

LGD33 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD OXYGEN HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi as ordered New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Centre to show cause as to why contempt not be initiated against it for failing to comply with order on supply of oxygen to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India crosses 2-crore mark New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

NATION DEL95 COVID-LD FOREIGN-AID Foreign aid allocated to states keeping in mind equitable distribution: Govt New Delhi: The aid received from other countries has been allocated to different states, keeping in mind equitable distribution and the load on tertiary healthcare facilities, to help deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL92 VIRUS-DOUBLE MUTANT–SOUTH INDIA Double mutant of coronavirus fast replacing dominant N440K variant in south India: Scientists New Delhi: The B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus, also known as the double mutant, is fast replacing the N440K variant in south India, scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said on Tuesday.

DEL94 LOCKDOWN-STATES Many states already under lockdown or similar curbs New Delhi: As the demand for imposition of country-wide lockdown gains momentum to check the unrelenting COVID wave, large parts of India are already under similar strict curbs for varying periods.

DEL98 INDOUK-EXTRADITION Extradition of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi figures in India-UK virtual summit New Delhi: The issue of extradition of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi figured in a virtual summit between India and the UK on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that economic offenders should be sent back to the country at the earliest for trial.

DEL75 VIRUS-AIIMS-GULERIA Strict lockdown should be clamped in areas with COVID positivity rate of over 10 pc: AIIMS director New Delhi: A strict lockdown should be imposed in areas where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is over 10 per cent or the bed occupancy is above 60 per cent, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Tuesday, while stressing that clamping such restrictions all over the country cannot be a solution, keeping in mind people's livelihood.

DEL58 CONG-CENTRAL VISTA Use money to be spent for new PM residence to provide medical facilities to people: Cong New Delhi: Questioning the government's priorities during the COVID crisis, the Congress on Tuesday said it should deploy all resources in saving the lives of the people instead of building a new prime minister's residence.

DEL82 DEF-DRDO-OXYGEN DRDO to set up five oxygen plants in & around Delhi by this weekend New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will set up five oxygen plants, out of the total 500 planned, in and around Delhi by this weekend, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL81 WB-VIOLENCE-LD BJP BJP targets TMC for violence in West Bengal Kolkata/New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda drew a parallel between the post-poll result violence in West Bengal with the bloodshed during India's Partition, while his colleagues compared the TMC with Nazis, as the saffron party's leaders protested in different cities on Tuesday against attacks targeting its workers in the state.

MDS19 TN-DMK-LD-STALIN DMK chief Stalin elected as legislature party leader, to be sworn-in as TN CM on May 7 Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin was on Tuesday unanimously elected as legislature party leader and he is to be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7.

LEGAL LGD37 SC-LAW-2NDLD WB SC strikes down WB law on regulating real estate sector, holds it unconstitutional New Delhi: In a setback to Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress Party government in West Bengal, the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a law regulating and promoting real estate sector in the State holding it to be unconstitutional and repugnant to Centre’s Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).

FOREIGN FGN53 UK-INDIA-LD SUMMIT Johnson hails new era in UK-India relations after virtual summit with Modi London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday declared a new era in UK-India relations following a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which culminated in the two leaders agreeing on a ‘2030 Roadmap’ as a framework for strengthening ties across health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence. By Aditi Khanna FGN50 UK-INDIA-LD TRADE Modi-Johnson virtual summit brings 1 bn pounds worth of deals, Enhanced Trade Partnership London: Britain has finalised 1 billion pounds worth of new trade and investment with India, creating over 6,500 jobs in the UK, to be signed off at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday. By Aditi Khanna PTI MGA IJT MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)