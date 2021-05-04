Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:51 IST
Police introduces doorstep FIR service in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack during lockdown

A day before commencement of the 14-day lockdown, the Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Tuesday introduced ''Doorstep FIR'' service for the residents of the twin cities.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, US Dash.

He said the doorstep FIR will help people to avoid going outside their houses during the lockdown for redressal of their grievances.

People can lodge complaints by making calls to 100 following which the personnel from nearby police station will reach their homes to record complaint. They can also call the inspector in-charge of the local police station, he said.

The people will be given copy of the FIR electronically either by WhatsApp or e-mail, Dash said, adding that the doorstep FIR service will benefit the people. The people can make complaints regarding dacoity, burglary, or any other crimes.

Replying to a question, the DCP said there will be no question of any lackadaisical approach in the investigation into the complaints received from the people over phone.

He said that a total of 20 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of police and 200 police officers will be deployed in the city. The DCP said persons from the exempted category will be allowed to visit different places in the city during the lockdown by producing identity cards provided to them by their organizations.

If anyone has some urgent work to finish, but unable to produce a document validating the concerned person's purpose of being out of home during the lockdown, the person can call up 100, the DCP said, adding that the same person will provide personal details and reasons behind going somewhere in the city.

The person will then receive an e-assistance SMS on his/her registered mobile number. With the help of the e- assistance message, the same person can visit the place in the city to where he/she wants to go and complete the urgent work.

Barring the persons from the exempted category as decided by the state government, all other persons will be stopped on roads and asked about the reasons for being out of home during the lockdown period, Dash said.

