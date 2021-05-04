Left Menu

Mizoram has second-highest COVID-19 infection rate in NE after Assam: Minister

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:57 IST
Mizoram has second-highest COVID-19 infection rate in NE after Assam: Minister

Mizoram Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said the state has registered the second-highest COVID-19 infection rate in the Northeast after Assam.

In a statement, the minister said the state now is in ''critical'' condition due to the spurt in COVID-19 cases coupled with facility crunch.

''Mizoram now stands second in term of COVID-19 infection rate in the Northeast after Assam. We are now in critical condition and there is a danger of the situation going out of control if this trend continues,'' Lalthangliana said.

He claimed that Mizoram had the least COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the country last year and till March this year.

However, the state registered a spike in COVID-19 cases since April this year, which prompted the state government to impose stringent guidelines to curtail the rising COVID-19 transmission, he said.

While the number of COVID-19 cases detected in March was only 55, the state reported 1,655 cases in April and at least 425 cases were detected within three days in May, he said.

He also said that at least four persons have succumbed to the infection in recent weeks, pushing the death toll to 17.

The minister said community spread has taken a very deep ground in the state as even rural villages are no more safe now.

He urged the people to respect the lockdown guidelines, social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

The state government has currently imposed lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters town to break the chain of local transmission in the state.

The lockdown will remain in force till 4 am of May 11.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of major churches in the state on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Zoramthanga to impose stricter guidelines akin to complete lockdown to curb the rising local transmission in the state, an official said.

Mizoram on Tuesday reported 198 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 6,556.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP picks Essar Steel as JV partner to set up steel plant in Kadapa

Amaravati, May 4 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to select Essar Steel Limited as the joint venture partner for setting up a three million tonne per annum capacity steel plant in Kadapa district.The state Cabinet cancel...

New 2030 emissions targets lower global warming estimate but more effort needed

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, May 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Stronger pledges to cut planet-warming emissions made by the United States, European Union countries, China and Japan have lowered the projected level of global warming by the e...

Bharuch hospital had no NOC from fire dept, says PIL

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the state authorities on a petition demanding that government officials be held accountable for the Bharuch hospital fire incident as previous orders of even the apex court were not foll...

Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison

A man who testified that he wanted to kill Jews and was sentenced to death after he shot and killed three people at Jewish sites in suburban Kansas City in 2014 has died in prison, the Kansas Department of Corrections said on Tuesday.Frazie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021