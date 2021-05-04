Left Menu

Patna HC pulls up state govt over COVID-19 management, threatens to give responsibility to Army

Coming down heavily on the Bihar government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Patna High Court on Tuesday said it may give the responsibility of pandemic management to the Indian Army.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Coming down heavily on the Bihar government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Patna High Court on Tuesday said it may give the responsibility of pandemic management to the Indian Army. The court also asked the state administration to submit their detailed report on the matter within two days before a final decision is taken.

However, talking to ANI over the phone, Bihar's advocate general Lalit Kishore said that it was a verbal rebuke during a hearing. "A lot of things are said orally during the hearing by the Honorable Court. The government will respond in light of the written order," he said.

Meanwhile earlier today, the Bihar government imposed a lockdown in the state till May 15 in light of the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision came after Patna High Court on Monday asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation and declare a lockdown or it will have to pass an appropriate order. (ANI)

