2 dead, 12 injured in separate accidents in J&K

Two people were killed and 12 others injured on Tuesday in two separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kishtwar districts, police said.

A health department employee, Lassa Sheikh, was killed when a private car skidded off the road and fell into a 200-feet gorge near Chapnari on Bagwa road n Doda, a police officer said.

Three people were rescued from the ill-fated vehicle and shifted to Government Medical College, Doda for treatment, he added.

In a separate incident near Kishtwar, a cab plunged into a 150-feet gorge at Hastipaddi on Sarthal road.

One person died while nine others were injured in the accident, he said, adding they were hospitalised.

