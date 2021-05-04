France summons Russian ambassador after officials barred entry

France summons Russian ambassador after officials barred entryReuters | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:08 IST
Russia's ambassador was summoned to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 3 to be told Moscow must behave responsibly after it refused entry to several European officials, a ministry spokeswoman said.
One of those barred was French lawmaker Jacques Maire, who is in charge of reporting in the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe on the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
"These measures (by Moscow) are unlikely to de-escalate current tensions (between Moscow and the West) and we therefore expect Russia to adopt responsible behaviour in order to achieve this," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters at a daily briefing.
