Left Menu

U.S. spike in domestic terrorism 'keeps me up at night,' attorney general says

He highlighted in his opening remarks that the Justice Department is requesting $85 million in additional funding from Congress to bolster its efforts to combat domestic terrorism. Garland said the department is also seeking a “historic investment" of $1 billion in its Office of Violence Against Women, and that the budget proposal includes a $232 million increase in funding to help combat gun violence.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:21 IST
U.S. spike in domestic terrorism 'keeps me up at night,' attorney general says

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asked Congress on Tuesday to provide more funding for investigating and prosecuting domestic terrorism, saying it poses an "accelerating" threat that keeps him up at night. Garland, who had served as a federal appellate judge and federal prosecutor before President Joe Biden nominated him to lead the Justice Department, was testifying about the department's budget request for the 2022 fiscal year.

"We have a growing fear of domestic violent extremism and domestic terrorism," Garland told a U.S. House of Representatives budgeting subcommittee. "Both of those keep me up at night." He did not name specific violent groups, but members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are among the more than 400 people arrested for the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

The hearing marked Garland's first appearance before Congress since being confirmed as the nation's top law enforcement officer in March. He told the House panel that the lethality of weapons available to both foreign and domestic terrorists has increased, and that the Justice Department is "putting its resources into defending the country with respect to both".

"We have an emerging and accelerating threat," Garland said. He highlighted in his opening remarks that the Justice Department is requesting $85 million in additional funding from Congress to bolster its efforts to combat domestic terrorism.

Garland said the department is also seeking a “historic investment" of $1 billion in its Office of Violence Against Women, and that the budget proposal includes a $232 million increase in funding to help combat gun violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonu Sood, team save Covid patients at ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru

Bollywood star and philanthropist Sonu Sood along with his team on Monday worked the entire night to provide oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru from where they had received an SOS call. At least 20-22 lives might have had run into danger ...

After HC nudge, Bihar imposes lockdown till May 15 amid COVID surge

A day after the Patna High Court slammed the Bihar government for its poor handling of the second wave of the pandemic and sought to know whether it was enforcing lockdown or not, the administration on Tuesday announced imposition of lockdo...

AP picks Essar Steel as JV partner to set up steel plant in Kadapa

Amaravati, May 4 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to select Essar Steel Limited as the joint venture partner for setting up a three million tonne per annum capacity steel plant in Kadapa district.The state Cabinet cancel...

New 2030 emissions targets lower global warming estimate but more effort needed

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, May 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Stronger pledges to cut planet-warming emissions made by the United States, European Union countries, China and Japan have lowered the projected level of global warming by the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021