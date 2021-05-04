Maha: Man's body, motorcycle found in river

An unidentified body of a man in his late 20s was found in Kalu river in Thane district's Kalyan area on Tuesday, police said.

The corpse was packed in a gunny bag and was found in the Kunde village stretch of the river at around 5pm, after which a murder case was registered, a Kalyan taluka police station official said.

The owner of a motorcycle found near the body has been identified and efforts were on the nab the killers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)