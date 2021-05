Delhi duo illegally selling Actemra for Rs 80,000 held in Noida

The Noida Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two Delhi-based men who were allegedly selling an injection at black market rates to needy people amid its shortage due to increased demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the duo was selling the Actemra 400 mg/20 ml injection to a needy person at the rate of Rs 80,000 and were held by officials of Sector 20 police station on Monday.

''One vial of Actemra, which is an expensive drug made in Istanbul, usually costs around Rs 30,000 but the two accused men were selling it at exorbitant rates to COVID-19 patients amid the raging pandemic,'' Singh said.

Those held have been identified as Ravi Kumar and Mohammed Junaid, both residents of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, he said, adding the duo worked for a third man who is suspected to be the mastermind of this gang.

“The police have got information about their third partner and efforts are on to arrest him and unearth their network,” Singh said.

The additional DCP said the Noida Police has been tracking people indulging in black marketing of resources that are in demand during the pandemic and efforts to check such crimes would continue.

One vial of Actemra has been seized from the duo. The two have been booked under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police said.

