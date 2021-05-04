Left Menu

Biden set to outline plans to make vaccine doses more accessible

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden will outline his administration's plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible in the United States during his remarks later on Tuesday, the White House said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the federal government will distribute some 29 million doses to states this week.

