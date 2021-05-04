Biden set to outline plans to make vaccine doses more accessible

Biden set to outline plans to make vaccine doses more accessibleReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:35 IST
President Joe Biden will outline his administration's plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible in the United States during his remarks later on Tuesday, the White House said.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the federal government will distribute some 29 million doses to states this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Joe Biden
- Jen Psaki
- White House
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Major mass shootings in the United States
Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States
Ben Rekhi on 'The Reunited States': We see people we disagree with as enemies of country
Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States
United States has offered Iraq support for Baghdad fire -White House official