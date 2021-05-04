White House denies recent report of prisoner exchange deal with Iran

White House denies recent report of prisoner exchange deal with IranReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:40 IST
The White House said on Tuesday there is no agreement with Iran on an exchange of prisoners but that attempts to gain freedom for four Americans held by Tehran are ongoing.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters any indirect discussions with Iran on a prisoner exchange are separate from efforts to resume negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
