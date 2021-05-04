Left Menu

Srinagar, May 4 PTI Two Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter Tuesday with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crimes including planning and executing of attacks on security establishments.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:45 IST
2 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter Tuesday with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nathipora in Bomai area of the district following information about the presence of some militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants have been killed in the operation, the official said. The slain ultras have been identified as local militant Waseem Ahmad Lone and foreign terrorist Hamas alias Asrar, a police spokesman said.

He said Hamas alias Asrar alias Saria was active since March 2018 in North Kashmir. ''As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crimes including planning and executing of attacks on security establishments. Moreover, killed terrorist Hamas was also the mastermind of Sopore terror incident along with terrorist Mudasir Pandit @Maaz dated 29/03/2021 in which two Municipal Councillors and a policeman got martyred,'' he added. The spokesman said arms and ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle, 01 Insas rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter.

