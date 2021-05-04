Left Menu

U.S. to work with regional partners to pressure Venezuela's Maduro -Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:52 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington would continue to work with partners in the region to exert pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro "so that the country can peacefully return to democracy."

In pre-recorded remarks to a conference on Latin America, Blinken also said the Biden administration would "continue to advocate for the human rights of the Cuban people." (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Lisa Lambert Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

