Maha: 5 held for Remdesivir black-marketing in Nagpur

Maha: 5 held for Remdesivir black-marketing in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:58 IST
Five people, including a doctor and a male nurse, have been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections and two vials of the medicine used currently for COVID-19 treatment were seized, police said on Tuesday.
Two people arrested on April 20 with two Remdesivir vials told Sitabuldi police that they got the injections from a male nurse working in Jamtha here, an official said.
''The male nurse stole the vials after administering acidity injections to the patient in their place and making a false record in the hospital's record book. So far, we have arrested five people, including a doctor,'' said Senior Inspector Atul Sabnis of Sitabuldi police station.
