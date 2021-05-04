Many states already under lockdown or similar curbs

As the demand for imposition of a country-wide lockdown gains momentum, large parts of India are already under similar strict curbs for varying periods in a bid to check the unrelenting COVID wave.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories.

*Delhi: The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 and it will continue till May 10.

*Haryana is under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3. Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts.

*Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15.

*Uttar Pradesh has extended its weekend lockdown further by two more days till Thursday.

*Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.

*Rajasthan has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 17.

*Karnataka imposed a lockdown from the night of April 27 till May 12.

*Jharkhand is under lockdown-like restrictions from April 22 till May 6.

*Chhattisgarh has allowed district collectors to extend lockdown, which was to end on May 6 morning, till May 15.

*Punjab saw extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew which will be in force till May 15.

*Madhya Pradesh has imposed ''corona curfew'' till May 7 with only essential services allowed.

*Gujarat has imposed a night curfew in 29 cities, besides other restrictions on movement and gathering at public places.

*Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15.

*Goa lifted a four-day lockdown on Monday, except in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa, but the government said COVID-19-induced restrictions will remain in force till May 10 during which various commercial establishments will remain closed while political and social gatherings will be banned.

*Tamil Nadu has imposed extensive curbs including on all political, social and cultural activities till May 20.

*Kerala has announced severe lockdown-like restrictions from May 4 till May 9. *Puducherry has extended lockdown till May 10 *Telangana has imposed night curfew till May 8.

*Andhra Pradesh has announced a partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 AM from May 6 for two weeks. The state had earlier imposed a night curfew.

*West Bengal last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings.

*Assam advanced the night curfew to 6 PM from the current 8 PM with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven.

*Nagaland has imposed partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14.

*Mizoram is under an eight-day lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters town from May 3.

*Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the lockdown in four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu till May 10, while Samba too will see same restrictions. Night curfew continues in all municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts.

*Uttarakhand has reimposed several restrictions and night curfew.

*Himachal Pradesh has imposed night curfew in four districts out of 12 and weekend shutdown.

