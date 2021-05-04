Polish parliament approves legislation needed for EU recovery fund

Polish parliament approves legislation needed for EU recovery fundReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:45 IST
Poland's lower house of parliament voted in favour of legislation essential to the European Union's COVID-19 recovery fund on Tuesday, bringing the bloc closer to implementing the plan despite deep divisions on the issue in the ruling coalition.
The legislation was passed with 290 votes in favour, 33 votes against and 133 abstentions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- European Union's