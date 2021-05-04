Left Menu

Tourism ministry to focus on promoting offbeat destinations post COVID: Patel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:45 IST
Tourism ministry to focus on promoting offbeat destinations post COVID: Patel

Post COVID, the focus of the Ministry of Tourism will be on promoting offbeat destinations and activities such as eco-tourism, wellness retreats and mountaineering among others, minister Prahlad Patel said on Tuesday.

He said this while virtually addressing the G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting held in Italy, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Patel said India has a strong and vibrant system of traditional medicines, which provide for holistic healing and the ministry seeks to bring in tourists for this.

He congratulated Italy's Minister of Tourism Massimo Garavaglia and the government of the European country for holding the G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in these difficult times and thanked him for bringing together the member States for a dialogue to collaborate in protecting tourism businesses, jobs and taking initiatives to frame policy guidelines to support the sustainable and resilient recovery of travel and tourism.

Patel appreciated and supported the focus of the Italian G20 Presidency on recovery and ensuring new opportunities for people, the planet and prosperity by putting in place guidelines on the seven key interrelated policy areas -- safe mobility, crisis management, resilience, inclusiveness, green transformation, digital transition and investment and infrastructure, which are comprehensive and relevant for resilient, sustainable and inclusive tourism.

He also conveyed India's support to the principles for a transition to a green travel-and-tourism economy, submitted by the UNWTO as a further contribution to the policy area of ''Green Transformation'' for embracing sustainability in tourism.

''The ministry's focus would be on promoting off-beat destinations and places such as nature and eco-tourism, wildlife, wellness retreats, mountaineering and trekking among others. Besides, India has a strong and vibrant system of traditional medicines, which provide for holistic healing.

''India would like to offer to the world, post COVID-19, calm, peace and health through yoga, ayurveda and other forms of traditional treatments and spiritual surroundings. I am optimistic that the tourism sector would fully recover from the impact of COVID-19 disruption and emerge stronger post COVID with the rollout of vaccination programmes across the countries,'' the statement quoted Patel as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Google for Education transformation reports now available globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election, opinion poll shows

The conservative leader of Spains Madrid region, who for months defied the leftist central government by keeping bars and shops open during the COVID-19 pandemic, won a regional election on Tuesday, an opinion poll showed as voting ended. I...

Brazilian teenager kills three kids, two workers in daycare center

A teenager broke into a daycare center in southern Brazil and stabbed three children and two workers to death on Tuesday before being overpowered by police, officials said. Municipal Education Secretary Gisela Hermann described a horror sce...

Motor racing-Monaco to allow spectators at Formula One Grand Prix

Spectators will be able to attend the Monaco Grand Prix when the social highlight of the Formula One calendar returns on May 20-23 after missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mediterranean principality said on Tuesday that grands...

U.S. vows to work with partners to keep pressure on Venezuela's Maduro

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on Tuesday that Washington would work with partners in the region to maintain pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for a peaceful return to democracy. In pre-recorded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021