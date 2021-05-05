Fire in west Delhi nursing home

A fire broke out on Tuesday at a nursing home in west Delhi's Vikaspuri where COVID patients are admitted, officials said.

According to fire officials, a call regarding the blaze at the UK Nursing Home in Vikaspuri was received around 11 pm.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Further details are awaited, they said.

