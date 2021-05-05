Punjab: 8 IPS officers promoted as ADGP; 10 transferred

Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) Eight IPS officers were on Tuesday promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police in Punjab, according to an order issued by the state home department.

Among them were Inspector General rank officers Promod Ban, M F Farooqui, Amit Prasad and G Nageswara Rao, it said.

Two officers Kapil Dev and Rajiv Ahir who have also been promoted as ADGP are at present on central deputation, it added. Meanwhile, 10 IPS officers were given new posting orders. Special DGP Police and Rules Rohit Choudhary has been posted as Special DGP Punjab State Human Rights Commission while ADGP (modernisation) Ram Singh has been given the additional charge of the Cyber Crimes Division, as per the order. While Ban has been posted as ADGP Special Crimes and Economic Offences Wing, Farooqui has been given the post of ADGP Pubic Grievances.

Those who were given new charge included Prasad who has been posted as ADGP Counter Intelligence and Organised Crime Control Unit, it said.

