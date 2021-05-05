Left Menu

Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discuss ties -Turkish presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed bilateral ties in a call on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said, the second conversation between the two leaders in less than a month.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-05-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 01:33 IST
Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discuss ties -Turkish presidency
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed bilateral ties in a call on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said, the second conversation between the two leaders in less than a month. Turkey is seeking to improve ties with the Gulf Arab state after they were thrown into crisis by the 2018 killing in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad.

Last year, Saudi businessmen endorsed an unofficial boycott of Turkish goods in response to what they called hostility from Ankara, slashing the value of trade by 98%. Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters last month that Erdogan and King Salman had "a good call" in April and that the foreign ministers of the two countries had agreed to meet.

Tuesday's conversation came a day ahead of a meeting between Turkish and Egyptian officials in Cairo, the latest step in Turkey's push to mend relations with another U.S.-allied Arab power. Turkey said in March it had started talks with Egypt to try to improve relations which collapsed after Egypt's army toppled a democratically elected Muslim Brotherhood president close to Turkey in 2013, in what Ankara said was a military coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden stresses importance of normalization with Israel in call with Abu Dhabi crown prince

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, underlined the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, the White Hous...

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 217,740

Mexicos Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 3,064 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 395 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,352,964 and fatalities to 217,740.Separate government data published in March sugg...

Tourism in Kashmir hit by second wave of COVID-19 in country

The second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit tourism in Kashmir valley. According to the local tourist operators, tourism season gradually picked up from October last year. Heavy snowfall in the last winter attracted thousands of tourists in ...

Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discuss ties -Turkish presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed bilateral ties in a call on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said, the second conversation between the two leaders in less than a month. Turkey is seeking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021