Senate Democrats propose $73 billion to shift U.S. to EV transit buses

Two U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday proposed spending $73 billion to electrify the nation's 70,000 transit buses as part of a push to move the United States toward zero-emission transportation.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Banking chairman Sherrod Brown noted only 2% of U.S. buses are zero-emission vehicles. They propose using funds to electrify transit vans and other vehicles and requiring all vehicles purchased using the funds are made in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)