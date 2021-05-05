Left Menu

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asks judge for new trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asked a Minneapolis judge on Tuesday for a new trial, court records showed, two weeks after he was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin and three fellow officers were attempting to arrest Floyd, accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 04:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 04:10 IST
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asks judge for new trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asked a Minneapolis judge on Tuesday for a new trial, court records showed, two weeks after he was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. In a series of motions filed to District Court Judge Peter Cahill, Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, said his client was deprived of a fair trial, adding there was prosecutorial and jury misconduct, errors of law at trial and that the verdict was contrary to law.

On April 20, a 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on all three counts he faced after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts. The rare verdict against a police officer is considered a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement’s treatment of Black Americans.

In a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, a white veteran of the police force, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for more than 9 minutes on May 25, 2020. Chauvin and three fellow officers were attempting to arrest Floyd, accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Founder of Spanish leftist Podemos party Pablo Iglesias retires

Pony-tailed Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias abruptly retired from politics on Tuesday night, a month after stepping down from his post as deputy prime minister of the central government. The 42-year-old founder of the leftist Podemos part...

'They found his cellphone': Families tell of desperate searches after Mexico metro collapse

Samuel Del Aguilas son was on his way home from his job at the airport in Mexico City on Monday night when his family saw the first news reports about a deadly metro train accident.When 29-year-old Immer did not arrive home at the usual tim...

Britney Spears calls recent documentaries about her 'hypocritical'

Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them hypocritical because they rehash her personal problems while criticizing the media for reporting them the first time. Walt Dis...

Retailers, investors urge Brazil to scrap bill seen boosting deforestation

A group of European companies including Tesco and Marks Spencer have threatened to stop using Brazilian agricultural commodities if the countrys Congress passes a law expanding property rights for squatters on public land. Environmental ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021