Left Menu

U.S. prosecutors want 'special master' to review Giuliani evidence

The process is intended to protect the confidentiality of discussions between lawyers and their clients for the legitimate purpose of seeking legal advice. Such an appointment would "promote the perception of fairness," the prosecutors told Oetken, noting that a special master was appointed to do a similar review of materials seized from another Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen, in 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 04:30 IST
U.S. prosecutors want 'special master' to review Giuliani evidence

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to create a process for reviewing evidence seized from the home and office of Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former lawyer, as part of a probe into his business dealings in Ukraine.

In a court filing, federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan to appoint a "special master" to review communications taken from Giuliani's devices and ensure that "potentially privileged materials" are not viewed by investigators. A special master is typically a respected lawyer, like a retired judge, given the responsibility of reviewing evidence and making recommendations about how it should be handled. The process is intended to protect the confidentiality of discussions between lawyers and their clients for the legitimate purpose of seeking legal advice.

Such an appointment would "promote the perception of fairness," the prosecutors told Oetken, noting that a special master was appointed to do a similar review of materials seized from another Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen, in 2018. Giuliani's lawyer, Bob Costello, declined to comment. He told Reuters last week that he and prosecutors had discussed appointing a special master.

Giuliani is expected to file a formal response to the Justice Department's request, according to the court filing. FBI agents seized more than 10 cellphones and computers from Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and office in raids on Wednesday, according to Costello, who read the search warrant to a Reuters reporter.

U.S. investigators are seeking to review Giuliani's phones and computers for communications with more than a dozen people, including former Ukrainian officials and two Florida-based businessmen who helped Giuliani dig up dirt on now-President Joe Biden, according to a warrant reviewed by Reuters. According to the warrant, investigators are looking for evidence that Giuliani acted as an unregistered foreign agent, a violation of lobbying laws.

Giuliani said in a statement following the raids that his "conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical." Giuliani has not formally been accused of any wrongdoing, but federal prosecutors have been investigating the former New York mayor and federal prosecutor for nearly 1-1/2 years over his Ukrainian business dealings while Trump's attorney. In 2019, a grand jury subpoena was issued for his financial records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Founder of Spanish leftist Podemos party Pablo Iglesias retires

Pony-tailed Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias abruptly retired from politics on Tuesday night, a month after stepping down from his post as deputy prime minister of the central government. The 42-year-old founder of the leftist Podemos part...

'They found his cellphone': Families tell of desperate searches after Mexico metro collapse

Samuel Del Aguilas son was on his way home from his job at the airport in Mexico City on Monday night when his family saw the first news reports about a deadly metro train accident.When 29-year-old Immer did not arrive home at the usual tim...

Britney Spears calls recent documentaries about her 'hypocritical'

Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them hypocritical because they rehash her personal problems while criticizing the media for reporting them the first time. Walt Dis...

Retailers, investors urge Brazil to scrap bill seen boosting deforestation

A group of European companies including Tesco and Marks Spencer have threatened to stop using Brazilian agricultural commodities if the countrys Congress passes a law expanding property rights for squatters on public land. Environmental ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021