Explosions heard near Syria's Mediterranean port city of Latakia -state media

Explosions heard near Syria's Mediterranean port city of Latakia -state mediaReuters | Amman | Updated: 05-05-2021 05:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 05:39 IST
A series of explosions were heard near the Syria coastal city of Latakia along the Mediterranean coast, state media said. It was not clear what was the source, state television said.
Israel has in recent months stepped up its aerial strikes on targets across Syria where Iranian-backed militias have a presence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
