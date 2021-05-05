Left Menu

Delhi Police Commissioner interacts with COVID-19 positive cops in wellness seminar

Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Tuesday interacted with police personnel infected with and recovering from COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 05:57 IST
Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava interacting with COVID-positive personnel.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Tuesday interacted with police personnel infected with and recovering from COVID-19. Continuing its efforts to keep personnel fit to serve the society at a time of crisis and safe from COVID-19, the Delhi Police on Tuesday held its fifth Wellness Webinar.

As per a statement from the Delhi Police, the staff shared their experience about managing their treatment under home quarantine. They mentioned that they are taking regular medical advice and prescribed medicine. They regularly received calls from the Delhi Police welfare helpline and supervisory officers about their well-being and need for any medical assistance, the statement added.

A Covid Cell has been set up in all districts and units with the objective to regularly enquire about the well-being of the infected staff under the supervision of senior officers. Educative material through bulk SMSs is also shared to keep the staff informed, the Delhi Police said. Shrivastava reiterated the importance of wearing double masks, maintaining social distancing, washing of hands and use of sanitiser to reduce the possibility of infection. The face shield should be used as and when go for field duty, he asserted.

He further exhorted personnel to get vaccinated and asked them to stay away from socialising in this current situation. "It is a constant endeavour to improve medical facilities at Covid Care Centres set up for Delhi Police personnel and arranging medicines. Efforts are also been made to arrange vaccination facilities at Wellness Centres in police residential colonies for the families of police personnel," he told the personnel. (ANI)

