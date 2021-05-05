Left Menu

U.S. Customs seizes Malaysia's Top Glove shipment following forced labour finding

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 05-05-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 06:15 IST
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of 3.97 million nitrile disposable gloves from Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd estimated to be worth $518,000, on indications they were made by forced labor, it said Wednesday. CBP on March 29 issued a forced labor finding based on evidence of multiple forced labor indicators in the world's largest medical glove maker's production process.

It had initially banned products from two of Top Glove's subsidiaries last July, but extended the ban to all of the manufacturer's products made in Malaysia in March. The indicators included debt bondage, excessive overtime, abusive working and living conditions, and retention of identity documents, the CBP said in a statement.

The agency then directed personnel at all U.S. ports of entry to begin seizing disposable gloves produced in Malaysia by the glove maker. "CBP continues to facilitate the importation of legitimate PPE needed for the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring that the PPE is authorized and safe for use," Diann Rodriguez, Area Port Director-Cleveland, referring to personal protective equipment.

Top Glove said last month its glove production has been affected because of the U.S. ban, and announced last week it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by the ethical trade consultancy it hired.

