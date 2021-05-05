Left Menu

COVID-19 crisis: Over 180 cryogenic oxygen containers transported by Indian Air Force

Amid the devastating COVID-19 crisis in the country, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported as many as 180 empty cryogenic oxygen containers and other relief material like oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant equipment, essential medicines and hospital equipment.

05-05-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the devastating COVID-19 crisis in the country, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported as many as 180 empty cryogenic oxygen containers and other relief material like oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant equipment, essential medicines and hospital equipment. The Airlift of the IAF's RAMT (Rapid Action Medical Team) and medical officers and personnel of the Indian Navy has also been undertaken.

A total of eight C-17, four IL-76, ten C-130, and 20 An-32 aircraft, as well as Mi-17V5 and Chinook helicopters, have been employed by the IAF and have together clocked over 360 hours of flying. The country is currently witnessing a catastrophic COVID-19 wave. Over the last few weeks, hospitals have repeatedly flagged shortages in medical supplies including medical oxygen.

As many as 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges and 3,449 deaths were reported in the country on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed. The total cases stand at 2,02,82,833, while 1,66,13,292 recoveries have been reported so far. The death toll stands at 2,22,408. There are currently 34,47,133 active cases in the country. (ANI)

