Left Menu

MP: One arrested for selling empty packets of COVID-19 vaccine in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested one person for selling empty packets of COVID-19 vaccine in Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-05-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 08:25 IST
MP: One arrested for selling empty packets of COVID-19 vaccine in Indore
Accused Suresh Yadav in custody of Vijay Nagar Police in Indore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested one person for selling empty packets of COVID-19 vaccine in Indore. The accused person, identified as Suresh Yadav, was arrested by the Vijay Nagar Police after he cheated relatives of coronavirus patients worth Rs 2 lakh in the name of providing a vaccine.

According to Sub Inspector Suresh Kumar, the relatives of the family had met Suresh on social media where he promised them to provide the vaccine. "The accused had promised to the relatives of the patient to give the vaccine worth Rs 2 lakh. But in the name of the vaccine, he handed them over an empty vial wrapped in a packet of bread on March 25," the sub-inspector told reporters.

The police have arrested the accused on fraud charges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tone of debate did not reflect well on Parliament: PM Ardern

The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said...

Sports Schedule

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, May 5 CRICKET Stories related to various developments in IPL.Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.FOOTBALL Stories related to Indian and international football. WRESTLING Preview of World ...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Indian Premier League players, teams affected by COVID-19

Following are the Indian Premier League players and teams that have been affected by COVID-19. The Twenty20 tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus crisis in the country. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS - Varun Chakara...

Govt seeking feedback on protecting bus drivers and achieving zero carbon

Transport Minister Michael Wood is seeking feedback on options for the next phase of the Public Transport Operating Model PTOM review to better protect bus drivers pay conditions, and also achieving the Governments target of fully decarboni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021