MP: One arrested for selling empty packets of COVID-19 vaccine in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested one person for selling empty packets of COVID-19 vaccine in Indore. The accused person, identified as Suresh Yadav, was arrested by the Vijay Nagar Police after he cheated relatives of coronavirus patients worth Rs 2 lakh in the name of providing a vaccine.

According to Sub Inspector Suresh Kumar, the relatives of the family had met Suresh on social media where he promised them to provide the vaccine. "The accused had promised to the relatives of the patient to give the vaccine worth Rs 2 lakh. But in the name of the vaccine, he handed them over an empty vial wrapped in a packet of bread on March 25," the sub-inspector told reporters.

The police have arrested the accused on fraud charges. (ANI)

