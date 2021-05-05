Scottish nationalists unlikely to win a majority, poll indicates

Scottish nationalists are unlikely to win a majority in this week's parliamentary election though the Green Party could take as many as nine seats, a Savanta Comres/The Scotsman poll indicated on Wednesday.

"If these polling figures play out on Thursday’s vote it’ll likely leave the SNP short of the majority," said Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta ComRes.

