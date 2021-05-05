PIL for priority to disabled in vaccination: HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt

PIL for priority to disabled in vaccination: HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govtPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:58 IST
A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday urged it to direct the Centre and Delhi government to treat persons with disabilities (PWD) on priority basis and make special provisions for vaccinating them against COVID-19 irrespective of their age.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Health and Delhi government on the plea by two disabled persons.
In their plea, filed through advocates Siddharth Seem and Joicy, they have contended that the governments' failure to make any special provision for ensuring priority to PWD in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, was a violation of the Constitutional mandate to give preferential treatment to such individuals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi High Court
- Delhi
- Jasmeet Singh
- Ministry of Health
- Joicy
- Constitutional
ALSO READ
Delhi lockdown: Rajya Sabha employees to work from home till Friday
Delhi's Saket Court Judge Kovai Venugopal succumbs to COVID-19
Delhi Metro closes entry gates of several metro stations
Delhi Police creates green corridor for tankers carrying oxygen to COVID-19 hospital
Delhi Police creates green corridor to help deliver oxygen to hospital