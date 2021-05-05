Left Menu

Two arrested in Delhi for entering cricket stadium using fake accreditation card during IPL match

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:39 IST
Two arrested in Delhi for entering cricket stadium using fake accreditation card during IPL match

Two people have been arrested for allegedly entering the Arun Jaitley Stadium in central Delhi illegally on fake accreditation cards during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Krishan Garg of Swaroop Nagar and Manish Kansal of Jalandhar in Punjab, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening during an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the police said.

The accused could not give satisfactory replies when asked about their presence at a gallery of a VIP lounge, following which they were apprehended, the police said, adding that they used fake accreditation passes to enter the stadium.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered, and the accused were arrested, a senior police officer said.

The police said they were investigating if the accused are bookies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over half of people in democracies feel freedoms overly curbed in COVID crisis -survey

Fifty-eight percent of people living in the worlds democracies are satisfied with the response of their government to the COVID-19 pandemic though over half believe their freedoms have been overly restricted, a survey published on Wednesday...

Being around children makes adults more generous, says study

Adults are more compassionate and are up to twice as likely to donate to charity when children are present, according to a multi-institutional study from psychologists. The research, conducted by social psychologists at the University of Ba...

SC strikes down Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, terms it unconstitutional

The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming it as unconstitutional, and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 percent reservati...

Germany bans Islamic group Ansaar, suspected of financing terrorism

Germany is banning Islamic organisation Ansaar International, which it says has financed terrorism around the world, the interior ministry said on Wednesday. If you want to fight terror you have to dry up its sources of funding, Interior Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021