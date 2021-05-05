Left Menu

Over 17.02 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs given to states, UTs for free: Govt

The Centre has so far provided over 17.02 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and union territories free of cost and more than 36 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:48 IST
Over 17.02 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs given to states, UTs for free: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has so far provided over 17.02 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and union territories free of cost and more than 36 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the union health ministry said on Wednesday. As many as 17,02,42,410 COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) free of cost as per data available till 8 am on Wednesday.

Out of 17,02,42,410 COVID vaccines, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, the ministry stated. The ministry further said that 94,47,614 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 36,37,030 lakh vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next three days. Maharashtra has received the maximum number of vaccines, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Lakshadweep has reported the highest percentage of vaccine wastage with 9.76 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu at 8.83 per cent, Assam at 7.70 per cent, Manipur at 7.44 per cent, and Haryana at 5.72 per cent, informed the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over half of people in democracies feel freedoms overly curbed in COVID crisis -survey

Fifty-eight percent of people living in the worlds democracies are satisfied with the response of their government to the COVID-19 pandemic though over half believe their freedoms have been overly restricted, a survey published on Wednesday...

Being around children makes adults more generous, says study

Adults are more compassionate and are up to twice as likely to donate to charity when children are present, according to a multi-institutional study from psychologists. The research, conducted by social psychologists at the University of Ba...

SC strikes down Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, terms it unconstitutional

The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming it as unconstitutional, and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 percent reservati...

Germany bans Islamic group Ansaar, suspected of financing terrorism

Germany is banning Islamic organisation Ansaar International, which it says has financed terrorism around the world, the interior ministry said on Wednesday. If you want to fight terror you have to dry up its sources of funding, Interior Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021