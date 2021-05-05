Over 17.02 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs given to states, UTs for free: Govt

The Centre has so far provided over 17.02 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and union territories free of cost and more than 36 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the union health ministry said on Wednesday. As many as 17,02,42,410 COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) free of cost as per data available till 8 am on Wednesday.

Out of 17,02,42,410 COVID vaccines, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, the ministry stated. The ministry further said that 94,47,614 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 36,37,030 lakh vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next three days. Maharashtra has received the maximum number of vaccines, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Lakshadweep has reported the highest percentage of vaccine wastage with 9.76 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu at 8.83 per cent, Assam at 7.70 per cent, Manipur at 7.44 per cent, and Haryana at 5.72 per cent, informed the ministry. (ANI)

