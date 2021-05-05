Left Menu

SC agrees to hear Delhi Jal Board petition tomorrow over shortage of water supply

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:56 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear tomorrow a petition by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) that it is facing an acute shortage of water supply from Haryana and Punjab. The bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, decided to hear the matter involving the water supply issue for tomorrow.

"We will hear it tomorrow," the CJI led bench of the Apex Court said. The DJB sought an urgent hearing into the case and submitted to the Apex Court that if the water supply situation does not improve here in Delhi, it may have to restrict the supply of water to hospitals in Delhi, which are at present overwhelmed by massive numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The DJB also said that it is facing an acute shortage of water supply from Haryana and Punjab, at present which is a major problem. (ANI)

