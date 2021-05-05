Left Menu

All IPL matches suspended indefinitely: Centre to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:09 IST
The Centre on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that all Indian Premier League (IPL) matches have been suspended, and therefore, nothing remains in the plea to stop the fixtures to be held in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh was informed about the suspension of the IPL matches by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court adjourned the matter to May 19 as no one appeared for the petitioner.

The petition was filed by Karan S Thukral, a lawyer, who had contended that conducting IPL matches in Delhi at a time when the city is grappling with a shortage of beds, oxygen and essential medicines, and people are cremating their loved ones, is ''unreasonable and unjustified''.

He had urged that the IPL fixtures be cancelled in Delhi in the prevailing circumstances and the stadium used as a COVID care centre.

One IPL match has already been held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, now called the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on April 28, and the last one was scheduled to be held on May 8.

''On one side, people are dying due to a lack of hospital beds and are seen waiting in queues to cremate their loved ones, while on the other end, instead of applying resources to its optimal use, the respondent(s) have deemed it appropriate to go on and support the conduct of the IPL,'' the petition said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

