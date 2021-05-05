Left Menu

Myanmar's anti-junta unity government says forming defence force

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:16 IST
Myanmar's National Unity Government, set up by opponents of army rule, said on Wednesday it had formed a "people's defence force" to protect its supporters from military attacks and violence instigated by the junta.

In a statement, it said the move was a precursor to establishing a Federal Union Army and that it had the responsibility to "make effective reforms in the security sector in order to terminate the 70 year long civil war."

