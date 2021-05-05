HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.50 PM

Following are the top stories at 12.50 pm: Top stories: DEL23 BIZ-RBI RBI to make 2nd purchase of G-secs worth Rs 35,000 cr under G-SAP 1.0 on May 20: Das Mumbai: RBI on Wednesday said the second purchase of government securities worth Rs 35,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 1.0) will be done on May 20 for an orderly evolution of the yield curve as a fresh COVID-19 wave threatens to hit the economy.

DEL24 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Record rise in daily deaths in India, over 3.82 lakh new infections New Delhi: A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

CAL11 WB-LD MAMATA-OATH Mamata sworn-in as Bengal CM for 3rd time, vows to fight COVID, violence Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was Wednesday sworn-in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term after securing a massive mandate, and vowed to not ''give respite'' to those behind political violence sweeping the state since the election results were announced.

Nation: DEL2 UKD-OXYGEN-HOSPITAL-DEATHS U’khand: Five COVID-19 patients die at Roorkee hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply Dehradun/Haridwar: Five COVID-19 patients, including a woman, died at a private hospital in Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply to the facility for around 30 minutes.

DEL30 VIRUS STATES-VACCINES DOSES Over 94 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre New Delhi: More than 94.47 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 36 lakh fresh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

CAL9 WB-NADDA-OATH Nadda vows to 'save' people of Bengal from chain of political violence Kolkata: BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday took a symbolic oath here to protect democracy and ''save the people of West Bengal from the cycle of political violence''.

MDS4 TN-DMK-STALIN-GOVERNOR Stalin calls on TN Guv, stakes claim to form govt Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan here and staked claim to form the government, a day after he was unanimously elected leader of the legislature party MDS3 KA-OXYGEN-DEATHS-PROBE Retd HC judge to probe death of 24 COVID patients due to oxygen shortage in K'taka Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed retired High Court judge Justice B A Patil as the one-man commission to inquire into the death of 24 COVID patients in Chamarajanagar district allegedly owing to oxygen shortage.

Legal: LGD17 SC-LD MARATHA QUOTA SC strikes down Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, terms it unconstitutional New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming it as “unconstitutional'', and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict. LGD1 SC-VIRUS-OXYGEN SC agrees to hear Centre's plea against Delhi HC contempt notice over oxygen supply New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea of the Centre against Delhi High Court's order issuing contempt notice and seeking personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance of the direction on supply of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

Foreign: FGN21 UNGA-PREZ-INDIA-PAK UN General Assembly prez encourages India, Pak to resolve Kashmir issue through ‘peaceful means’ United Nations: President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir has encouraged India and Pakistan to resolve the issue of Kashmir “through peaceful means” and said that he supports dialogue and diplomacy, recalling the 1972 Simla Agreement between the two countries. By Yoshita Singh FGN11 VIRUS-US-INDIA-ENVOY-FAUCI India’s US envoy meets Dr Fauci, discusses COVID-19 crisis, new strains and variants Washington: India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a virtual meeting with America’s top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci and discussed the current COVID-19 crisis in India, the efficacy of vaccines against the new strains and variants of the virus. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 VIRUS-US-INDIA-PHARMA India reaches out to US companies over investment in pharmaceutical, medical devices sector Washington: India has reached out to top American pharma companies seeking investment in the country's pharmaceutical and medical devices sector, which gains urgency in view of a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. By Lalit K Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)