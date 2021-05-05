Left Menu

UP lockdown: Who will get e-pass exemption for travel within the state

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the Uttar Pradesh government extended weekend lockdown further by two more days till Thursday 7 am, the state administration on Wednesday issued a list of those who will get exemption from e-pass. According to an official notification, industrial activities, medical and essential services, and its vehicles, e-commerce operators, people with a medical emergency, people related to post office print, electronic and internet services will not need an e-pass to travel during the lockdown in the state.

Those who want to travel during the curfew to avail services apart from the services listed can apply for an e-pass by visiting the official portal of Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department. One would need documents like Aadhaar or PAN card and GST-related papers (in case of commercial units) to apply for an e-pass online.

Amid the spike in the COVID-19 cases across the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced the extension of the partial lockdown till May 6. According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal, the partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till 7 am on May 6. The restrictions were slated to be lifted on Tuesday (May 4) morning. This is the second extension of lockdown-like curfew in the country's most populous state. (ANI)

